Under-fire Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp urged to apologise to reporter he snubbed

By Simon Smedley • 07 February 2023 • 11:56

Under pressure Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. feelphoto/Shutterstock.com

Under pressure Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been urged to apologise personally to a reporter he blanked in a post-match press conference at the weekend.

Klopp refused to answer a question from James Pearce of The Athletic following another dire Liverpool performance in a 3-0 Premier League reverse at Wolves on Saturday, February 4.

The result left the out-of-form Reds in 10th in the table with eight wins and seven defeats.

Champions League winning former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has now offered his potentially incendiary thoughts – and told his fellow German to apologise.

Hamann told talkSPORT: “I found it very strange and petty and what he has to realise is that James Pearce and his family get bombarded with abusive messages since that incident because Klopp didn’t answer a question.

“It was a perfectly good question to ask him and I think the least James deserves is an apology.

“Liverpool is a club that is based on respect and I think someone has to tell [Klopp] ‘This is Liverpool Football Club and you can’t do this’.

“We have campaigns against bullying and you can’t have the Liverpool manager behave the way he did.”

When asked by Pearce whether a mentality issue might be to blame for Liverpool’s poor starts to fixtures, Klopp answered: “It’s very difficult to talk to you if I’m 100% honest.

“I would prefer not to do that.”

He added: “You know why, for all the things you wrote.

“So If somebody else wanted to ask that question then I’ll answer it and if not.”

The 55-year-old then answered in detail when asked the same question by another member of the media, with the room taken aback.

It has since emerged Pearce wasn’t even the author of the article that had riled the German boss.

Liverpool’s next Premier League is the Merseyside derby at home against Everton on Monday, February 13.

