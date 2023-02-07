By Chris King • 07 February 2023 • 23:47

Carlos Corberan the current manager of West Bromwich Albion has rejected the offer of replacing Jesse Marsch at Leeds United.

Tuesday, February 7 at 11:50pm

Carlos Corberan, the current manager of West Bromwich Albion, was rumoured to be one of the favourites to replace the sacked Jesse Marcsh at Leeds United. Instead, the 39-year-old Spaniard signed a new contract today, Tuesday, February 7, that ties him to the Hawthorns until 2027.

‘We are delighted to confirm Head Coach Carlos has signed a contract extension which will see him remain at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2027’, said a statement from the Midlands club.

It added: ‘The 39-year-old has won 10 of his 13 league games in charge of the Baggies since agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club in October 2022’.

Our 𝗕𝗢𝗦𝗦. 🇪🇸 We're delighted to announce @CarlosCorberan has signed a contract extension at The Hawthorns. ✍️ — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 7, 2023

Tuesday, February 7 at 01:30am

According to Spanish news outlet AS, the Real Madrid legend Raul has rejected an offer from Leeds United to become their next manager.

Raul Gonzalez Blanco is currently in charge of Real Madrid Castilla and was apparently approached late on Monday by Elland Road’s sporting director, Victor Orta, to fill the vacant role.

Interest in the Spanish legend has grown since he took over at Castilla. His side currently lies in second place in Primera Federacion Group I behind Alcorcon.

It is known that his ultimate ambition is to take over as manager of Real Madrid and to leave mid-season to join Leeds was probably not seen as the right move.

Monday, February 6 at 3:51pm

English Premier League side Leeds United have sacked their American manager Jesse Marsch today, Monday, February 6. The club has gone seven games without a win and is languishing near the foot of the table. Leeds confirmed the news on their official Twitter profile just a few minutes ago.

#LUFC can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 6, 2023

The last straw was obviously the 1-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest yesterday, Sunday 5. A string of terrible results probably gave the Elland Road hierarchy no other option as they try to salvage their season and survival in the top flight. They are without a win since early November 2022.

Marsch joined Leeds from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig less than one year ago, replacing Marcelo Bielsa. The 49-year-old kept them in the Premier League thanks to a vital victory on the final day of the season.

It is rumoured that Carlos Corberan, the 39-year-old current manager of West Bromwich Albion could be considered for the vacant job. He was at Leeds previously as a coach with the U23 players, and last season led Huddersfield Town into the Championship play-offs.

