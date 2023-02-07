Vélez-Málaga proves its quality as a tourist destination by renewing ‘Q’ for quality certifications

By Betty Henderson • 07 February 2023 • 11:48

Vélez-Málaga councillors pose with the town’s renewed ‘Q’ for Quality certification, recognising the excellence of local attractions. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Vélez-Málaga

VÉLEZ-MÁLAGA is known for its delightful beaches and public spaces, but it’s now official, thanks to the decision to renew the town’s ‘Q’ quality certifications. The council announced the renewal and expansion of the certificates on Friday, February 3.

The town renewed its existing ‘Q’ quality certifications on local beaches, dog beaches and the tourist information office. 24 local parks will also now be recognised for their quality with the certification.

At a press conference to announce the news, town Mayor Jesús Atencia Pérez explained, “This is the result of work on the quality and excellence of our destination as a tourist and cultural destination on the Costa del Sol”.

He also highlighted the town’s record as a pioneer in the tourism industry, in 2019 it was the first town in Spain to receive the ‘Q’ certification for parks and playgrounds. Vélez-Málaga remains one of the towns with the most ‘Q’ certifications in the whole country.

The ‘Q’ certification is awarded to destinations and attractions which have demonstrated their commitment to environmentalism, sustainability and conservation.