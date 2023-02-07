With the Crypto Bear Market ending soon, it’s a good time to invest in Metacade

By EWN • 07 February 2023 • 11:25

After the crypto bull market experienced in late 2021, 2022 proved significantly more challenging for investors, with crypto bear market conditions hitting early in the year and continuing into 2023. Massive amounts were wiped off the value of currencies as markets looked to weather the impact of the collapse of big crypto companies. Events such as Luna and FTX combined with ever-worsening global economic conditions to make a bleak outlook.

There appears to be better news on the horizon, with the crypto bear market expected to end ahead of the next Bitcoin halving event. This should then lead to crypto bull market conditions by 2025. With crypto prices currently at extremely low levels, the long-term investor has the chance to find excellent potential. One of the best investments ahead of the next crypto bull market is the brand-new blockchain gaming platform, Metacade.

What is Metacade?

Metacade is a new GameFi community that aims to create the metaverse’s most extensive array of play-to-earn (P2E) titles for global gaming enthusiasts. The platform will provide a hub for gamers to meet like-minded enthusiasts and build a community where they can contribute while doing something they love and earn passive income.

Their substantive and realistic roadmap that is available in the white paper aims for wide appeal – from the casual gamer who wants to hang out with friends to the seasoned gaming enthusiast who wants to take part in online tournaments and become a world champion. Crypto rewards will be available to all contributing community members for completing tasks, climbing leaderboards, and even beating opponents in one-on-one duels.

Unlike many other GameFi platforms, earning potential is not restricted to a single title or P2E capability alone. Metacade offers community members the opportunity to earn crypto rewards through three additional schemes. They are Create2Earn, Compete2Earn, and Work2Earn. Each scheme involves members interacting with the wider Metacade community, gaining rewards accordingly.

How does it work?

The native MCADE coin underpins the entire Metacade venture. Revenue is generated through several schemes, both internally and from external sources. Community members can stake MCADE tokens as part of the Compete2Earn scheme to enter online tournaments, and regular prize draws. As well as helping support the Metacade platform, token holders can also potentially win handsome prizes and rewards.

External sources of funds will be generated through selling advertising space on the platform, charging gaming companies to release games on Metacade, and from Q1 2024, allowing Web3 companies to post vacancies on Metacade’s jobs board for a fee as part of the Work2Earn scheme.

The final earning stream users can take advantage of is Create2Earn, which rewards all users for creating useful community content. Every interaction that benefits Metacade’s ecosystem is rewarded, whether it’s writing gaming reviews, sharing alpha, helping other gamers with tips on progressing through a game, or taking an active role in the regular live chats on the hub.

Metacade: Leading GameFi Innovation

Another strand of the Work2Earn initiative of Metacade could help push the entire metaverse gaming industry forward. Their ground-breaking Metagrants feature launches in Q3 of 2023, with developers potentially gaining funding support for new, exclusive titles. Developers submit their ideas for new games and then present them for the community to vote on. The winners get vital help to build their game and become one of the first new titles to hit the Metacade in Q1 of 2024.

Thanks to the Metacade jobs board, GameFi companies benefit from connecting with talented individuals who can also help to drive the industry forward. The jobs board will contain listings of contracting and full-time roles, as well as internships and game testing opportunities.

Is now a good time to invest in Metacade?

Crypto bear markets are often considered a good time for long-term investors to enter crypto markets. Prices are at low levels and established currencies with a proven track record of improved value offer potential for excellent returns.

Investments in new crypto projects can be a more risky venture for investors during a crypto bear market as there is no guarantee that the platform will work or capture the imagination of the broader crypto investor base as the market outlook improves.

Despite being a fledgling project, however, Metacade looks like an excellent prospect. In the current bear market, MCADE has already generated enormous interest during its presale, with the beta presale selling out in three weeks, raising $1.1 million. That momentum is staying strong during subsequent phases, and the project has now raised over $3.9m. The current MCADE price of $0.012 looks seriously undervalued.

Predictions are that demand will surge following the conclusion of the presale, driving the value of the MCADE token up significantly before the end of crypto bear market conditions. This could result in the price of MCADE breaking the $1 this year and continuing to rise with the next bull market. Shrewd investors purchasing MCADE tokens during the presale could benefit enormously as a result.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido