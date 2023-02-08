Apartment For Sale in Benahavís – € 390,000

By Euro Weekly News Media • 08 February 2023 • 12:05

Image: Overseas Dreams

Heavily reduced for quick sale – Large luxury 3 bed apartment with home office and panoramic sea & landscape views. Elevated position in beautiful Los Arqueros Golf & Country Club resort.

Only 4 mins drive (20 min walk) to supermarkets, bars & restaurants. Approx. 15 min drive to beach & chic Puerto Banus marina shops, bars & restaurants

Ideal for enjoying the good life, this lovely property for sale in the prestigious Los Pinos development, los Arqueros Golf & Country Club resort is surrounded by some of the most exclusive luxury new build developments on the whole Costa del Sol.

Only approx 12 minutes walk to the classy country club and only approx. 20 minutes walk to the Monte Halcones shopping centre with it’s popular bars, restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacy & hair & beauty salon. Also it’s only a short drive to San Pedro and the famous & lively Puerto Banus Marina town, playground of the rich & famous.

APARTMENT FOR SALE

This large apartment is entered via a nice size hallway leading onto spacious lounge / dinner with concealed lighting and large patio doors to a beautiful south facing terrace offering panoramic sea & landscape views. White fitted kitchen leading onto utility room. There is also an extra home office (or guest room) with access to the terrace and panoramic views. The enormous Master bedroom has plenty of wardrobes and large patio doors with spectacular views, leading onto the main terrace. The Master bedroom also has a large ensuite bathroom with twin sinks, w.c, b-day, bath and large walk in shower. Two further large double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a second family bathroom with twin sinks, w.c and bath with shower over. The property also has modern laminate light wood flooring, Marfil cream marble in the bathrooms, central air-con, nice size underground parking space and storage room.

DEVELOPMENT

Luxury gated elevated complex with beautiful landscaped communal gardens, 2 large swimming pools (1 heated) and 24hr security.

The vendor has informed us that:

Community Charges: approx. € 260 per month

IBI (Council Tax) is: approx. € 700 per annum

This beautiful property will tick all the boxes for many clients. So we expect this large 3 bed apartment with its extra home office and stunning sea views will sell very quickly at this reduced bargain price. Contact us now to reserve or view.

