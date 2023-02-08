Apartment For Sale in Elviria – € 299,000

By Euro Weekly News Media • 08 February 2023 • 12:20

Image: Overseas Dreams

Modern 2 bed, 2 bath luxury apartment in popular south west facing, front line Santa Maria Golf development in Lower Elviria. Only 20 mins walk to shopping centre & 30 mins walk to coast’s best beaches. Priced to sell quickly.

APARTMENT:

Nice size entrance hall with double doors into good size lounge / dining room with high ceilings and large patio doors leading onto part covered terrace offering stunning panoramic south west facing sea views. Fitted kitchen with wall and base units, sit up bar, granite work top, fitted oven, hob, hood, dishwasher and washing machine. Door from the Kitchen to the second rear terrace with Andalucian country views. Second hallway area leading onto bedrooms and bathrooms. Master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, ensuite luxury bathroom and patio doors leading onto a 3rd small terrace area with sea views. Second double bedroom with fitted wardrobes. Second luxury bathroom. The property also benefits from cream marble floors, air conditioning, double glazing and includes underground parking space and storage room. Secure complex with fully automatic security access system. Communal areas with a large swimming pool as well as several smaller pool areas.

DEVELOPMENT:

Elevated south west facing luxury gated complex with landscaped communal gardens, several swimming pools & security. This beautiful property is ideal to live in all year round or for luxury holidays. Fabulously located only approx. 10 mins walk (900m) to the popular Santa Maria golf club. Only approx. 30 mins walk (7 minutes drive) to the best beaches, beach clubs / restaurants on the coast. Its also only approx. 20 mins walk (5 mins drive) to the main Elviria commercial centre offering all the services you could ever need, bars and classy restaurants, supermarkets, banks, etc etc. For families making a permanent move, it’s only 7 mins drive to two of the coasts best international schools one English, one German.

The vendor has informed us that:

Community Charges are approx. € 157 per month

IBI (Council Tax) is approx. € 785 per annum.

Basura (Rubbish Tax) is approx. € 180 per Annum

Great property in desirable location, so contact us now to reserve this stunning apartment and incredible deal.

