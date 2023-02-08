Apartment For Sale in La Cala de Mijas – € 375,000

By Euro Weekly News Media • 08 February 2023 • 12:00

Image:Overseas Dreams

Cheapest modern 2 bed, 2 bath luxury garden apartment in one of the best developments in the extremely popular La Cala de Mijas beach town. With “first occupation license” so ideal for home or “buy to holiday let” investment. Call now to secure this incredible deal.

APARTMENT

This Modern (key ready) luxury apartment offers; spacious lounge/ dining area with open plan modern white high-gloss fitted kitchen and centre island, with fitted oven, hob, hood, fridge freezer, microwave and integrated dishwasher. 2 good size double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, Master with patio door to garden and en-suite. Plus 2nd family shower room. Covered terrace and good size private garden offering panoramic views over the beautiful community gardens, swimming pool and La Cala de Mijas with its spectacular mountain backdrop. Hot & cold air-con, electric blinds in bedrooms, underground parking and storage room.

DEVELOPMENT:

Luxury gated development with incredible facilities including; gym, spa, sauna, paddle tennis court, social indoor and out door entertaining areas, chill out BBQ area, 3 x swimming pools, waterfall, concierge service and 24h security cameras. All only approx. 15 minutes walk away from La Cala’s beautiful beach and main boulevard with all its fabulous shops, bars, restaurants and tapas bars.

LOCATION:

Situated in the heart of the new highly sought-after residential area of La Cala de Mijas beach town. La Cala beach town offers beautiful blue flag beaches and is quickly becoming one of the most sought after areas on the Costa del Sol, attracting celebrity chefs and restauranteurs to the area. This beautiful unspoilt beach town has a mixture of modern luxury restaurants along with its original fishing village charm and tapas bars.

The new luxury residential area surrounding the original beach town is now considered a property hot spot for investors. Ideal for enjoying a truly luxury lifestyle. Easy walking distance to beautiful beaches, golf course, shops, bars and restaurants. La Cala is centrally located between Malaga (approximately 25 minutes drive) and Marbella (approximately 15 minutes drive) giving easy access to the entire Coast.

The vendor has informed us that:

Community Charges are approx. €200 per month.

IBI (Council Tax) is: approx. € 650 per annum.

BASURA (Rubbish Bill) is approx. € € 81 per annum.

This property is highly desirable for both personal use and “buy to holiday let” investment, so contact us now to reserve this stunning apartment and incredible deal.

