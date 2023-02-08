Vaccinated Australian celeb blasts calls for more vaccine booster doses

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 February 2023 • 13:19

Vaccinated Australian celeb blast calls for more vaccine booster doses. Image: angellodeco/Shutterstock.com

A TOP Australian celebrity has slammed calls for a fifth Covid vaccine dose in the country after highlighting his concerns that the jab could cause “heart issues”.

Host of the Australian show ‘Today’, Karl Stefanovic, who has been an advocate for the vaccine in the past, expressed his concerns that “fit and healthy people just dropping down with health issues” as a result of the vaccine and has blasted the country’s new recommendations for a fifth Covid vaccine booster dose.

Stefanovic’s outburst comes after the Australian Technical Advisory Group (ATAGI) updated its vaccine advice on Wednesday, February 8 following the revelation that a fifth dose was now available for the population of Australia. As of February 20, anyone aged 18 and over who has not had a Covid vaccine or confirmed case of coronavirus in the past six months will be eligible for another shot – opening up fourth doses to Australians aged 19-29 and fifth doses for those aged 65 and over, the ATAGI announced.

On the February 8 episode of the Today show, Stefanovic said: “As you know, I am not a glowing ambassador for more than two shots.

“There’s a big chunk of Australians that are done with it and a chunk that are happy to keep having them.”

He added that he knew some people “over the age of 60 who are still incredibly nervous about getting [an extra dose].”

“The other thing that I am concerned about, if I have another dose, is that I may get complications,” he said.

“I have seen all those reports on the internet about fit and healthy people just dropping down with health issues.

“It is still not obviously established yet, whether or not the vaccine causes some of the heart issues, (but) that is a worry for me more so than getting Covid.”

However, medical expert Nick Coatsworth, a guest on the show, urged Australians aged over 60 not to be scared of the jab, although he did warn that boosters only offered limited protection.

“Let’s understand the science, if you get a fifth dose your protection is enhanced for around about 8-12 weeks and then it returns after the fourth dose or the third dose,” Dr Coatsworth said.

“It is a very transient protection, it is not protection for life.

“That is the problem with these boosters and eventually we will have to stop with these recommendations for ongoing boosters.”

Aus 🇦🇺 Boom 💥 Today Shows Karl Stefanovic says "I've had Enough of these Vaccines, if I have another dose I may develop complications…I've seen reports on the internet of Fit and healthy people dropping with Heart Issues" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3pWEsFuYJy — 𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙇𝘽𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙉𝙀 (@Risemelbourne) February 8, 2023

The concern from the 48-year-old comes after an outspoken Australian politician against the Covid vaccines attributed the newer mRNA vaccines, which include ‘gene technology’, to higher death rates in Australia.

Last year, member of the Australian House of Representatives, Russell Broadbent, blasted ‘gene technology’ vaccines for higher death rates in the country.

“I’ve never hidden the fact that I seek advice about my health and well-being from a number of different health practitioners,” he said.

“One of these people, an associate professor, contacted me last week regarding the increase in excess deaths recorded in Australia and around the world over the past 12 to 18 months.”

He added: “The associate professor pleaded with me to share these concerns in the Parliament, so in the associate professor’s words: I’m very concerned there is no real investigation into the causes of these excess deaths.

“One must consider all possibilities for the cause of the excess deaths, and surely that includes looking at what changes have occurred over the past 2-3 years that might be causative factors?

“These include the coronavirus itself and the implementation of experimental gene technologies.

“The latter must surely be suspected as a causative agent given the lack of safety data when these ‘jabs’ were implemented, and the high number of deaths and adverse events logged on the TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) adverse events reporting system.”

