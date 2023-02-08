Belgium appoint Tedesco to replace former Wigan and Everton boss Martinez

By Simon Smedley • 08 February 2023 • 12:57

New Belgium head coach Domenico Tedesco. cristiano barni/Shutterstock.com

Belgium have appointed Domenico Tedesco to replace former Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Everton manager Roberto Martinez.

Tedesco, aged 37, has previously been boss at European big guns Schalke, Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig.

Tedesco, who was born in Italy but also holds German citizenship, has signed a contract until after the 2024 European Championship.

Martinez, who stood down after six years in charge following Belgium’s group-stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar, has since been appointed head coach of Portugal’s national team.

“It is a great honour to be the new head coach of Belgium,” Tedesco told the Belgian FA.

“I’m really looking forward to the task and I’m extremely motivated. I had a very good feeling right from the first conversation.”

After a rather unspectacular playing career in the German lower divisions, Tedesco began coaching at the age of 31 with the Stuttgart and Hoffenheim youth teams.

His first managerial role was a short spell in charge of lower division side Erzgebirge Aue, before he joined Schalke ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Tedesco’s first match in charge is a Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden in Stockholm on 24 March.

He joins a Belgium side looking to bounce back from a hugely disappointing performance in the World Cup in Qatar.

The Red Devils, who had claimed third place in the 2018 European Championships, went into the World Cup as the world’s second-ranked team.

However, they were eliminated at the group stage after winning only one of their three matches and scoring just once.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.