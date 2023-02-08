BREAKING: Frantic searches continue as Turkey and Syria quake toll approaches 8,000

By Simon Smedley • 08 February 2023 • 7:58

Image of an earthquake being registered. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

Death toll in Turkey and Syria reaches close to 8,000, as the freezing temperatures create further problems for rescue operations

More than 7,800 people are now reported to have been killed in the huge earthquakes which struck southern Turkey and northern Syria earlier this week.

The first 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday, February 6, followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor hours later.

A breakdown of the figures by AFP news agency says 5,894 people died in Turkey and at least 1,932 are reported dead in Syria.

As search efforts have been continuing into a second freezing-cold night, a warning from the World Health Organisation has been issued indicating that the death toll could continue to surge.

More than 23 million people could be affected by the disaster.

Time is reportedly running out for rescuers to find survivors under the rubble as relatives of victims who lived in collapsed buildings have joined frantic rescue efforts in one of the worst-hit Turkish cities, using pickaxes and crowbars.

A three-month state of emergency has been declared in Turkey by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the 10 provinces worst affected by the quake.

According to the BBC, the British government has increased its funding to the White Helmets civil defence organisation, which operates in rebel-controlled areas of Syria, to help it tackle the aftermath of the earthquake.

It is giving the White Helmets an additional £800,000 ($963,000) – that is on top of the £2.25m the UK gives them each year.

The Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, told MPs the UK would also provide help within Syria via the International Medical Corps, Save the Children and UN agencies.

Mr Cleverly said: “The Conflict Stability and Security Fund will provide an uplift to the opposition Syria Civil Defence – commonly known as the White Helmets – to support their emergency response operations across north west Syria.”

Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has died following Monday’s earthquakes in his home country, his club Yeni Malatyaspor has confirmed.

“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace,” the club said on Twitter.

“We will not forget you, beautiful person,” the post added.

