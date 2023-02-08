BREAKING NEWS: Ukrainian President Zelensky to visit UK first time since Russian invasion

By Imran Khan • 08 February 2023 • 9:52

BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine President Zelensky to visit UK first time since Russian invasion Photo by Shag7799 Shutterstock.com

President Volodymyr Zelensky plans a surprise visit to the UK on Wednesday, February 8 to see his troops being trained by British forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is going to make a surprise visit to the UK today, during his first trip to the country since the start of the invasion by Russia on February 24, 2022.

According to the Independent, Zelensky will be making the trip to see Ukrainian troops, who are being trained by the British armed forces.

The Uk government under prime minister Rishi Sunak will also be expanding the training offered to the Ukrainian troops, including fighter jet pilots and the marines, after a promise for a long-term investment in the war-torn country´s military.

Announcing the arrival of the Ukrainian leader, Sunak said, “President Zelensky’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries”

“Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory.

“I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future.

“It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come.”

Zelensky’s last visit to the UK took place in October 2020.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.