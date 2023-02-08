Dogecoin, Shiba Inu dips as Big Eyes Coin smiles to bank with largest pre-sale history – $24 million and counting!

By EWN • 08 February 2023 • 11:30

As big names in the meme coin industry like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) struggle to recover and maintain their momentum in a bearish market, one meme coin is breaking down boundaries and making history. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has just become the largest presale in the past two years, having raised a staggering $24 million! An impressive feat considering that it happened in a bear market. Is this a bullish sign of times to come?

All hail the pre-sale king!

It was only a few hours ago that headlines were agog with Big Eyes Coin hitting a record number of $23.5 million in its pre-sales, but move along, old news; the cute currency just hit another record of $24 million barely 24 hours later.

Many attribute the coin’s success to a number of factors, including its ability to maintain its community-centred stance while combining its meme effect with tangible uses in the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Toeing the line of a platform that cares and believes in wealth distribution, BIG celebrated its presale success by extending the deadline for the LAUNCHBIGEYES200 code until the 20th of February. The code gives potential investors the opportunity to get a 200% bonus on each purchase.

The coin has the potential to soar to the moon as long as the team keeps announcing exciting launches like an official Uniswap launch, an NFT launch (“The Sushi Crew”), and the launch of a merch Supurrr-store.

Not much talk about Dogecoin?

Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash

Dogecoin is still riding low on sentiment despite recent news from WhaleAlert about the activation of a dormant wallet holding 2.043 million Doge (approximately worth $186k). From what we gather, the unknown owner of the dormant wallet decided to activate it after 9 years.

Elon Musk’s favourite meme cryptocurrency, experienced a downward slide of about 5% in price in spite of the latest recovery rally.

However, the new whale activity has left the DOGE community confused. Could this signal good tidings in the near future for the meme coin?

A slow and not-so-steady recovery

It was up by 24% in the last 7 days, but unlike BIG’s success in the last few hours, Shiba Inu is putting on a brave face as it is down 3.44% in the last 24 hours. The second in command of the meme hierarchy chain has experienced some whale activities recently, and this may have accounted for its northward movement earlier in the week; however, it has been difficult for the meme coin to maintain its momentum. Nonetheless, many believe the coin is rounding a low corner in the right direction.

In August 2020, a mysterious developer named Ryoshi introduced the cryptocurrency with the name Shiba Inu. The coin gained popularity as a consequence of its connection to the well-known cryptocurrency Dogecoin and creative marketing strategies like airdropping Vitalik Buterin with 50% of the initial supply.

To wrap this up

Many meme coins, like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), have experienced spectacular success in the cryptocurrency market, but Big Eyes Coin stands out like a kitten among the crowd! For one, Big Eyes Coin is a community-driven meme currency that is based on the Ethereum network and includes the features of DeFi in its ecosystem. The endearing cat-themed meme token attracts meme fans looking for a user-friendly token while also providing them with wonderful useful functions.

