Drifters singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee dies from liver cancer

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 February 2023 • 8:41

Charlie Thomas - Image Debbie Wong Shutterstock.com

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Drifters singer, Charlie Thomas has died at the age of 85 from liver cancer.

The singer´s death was confirmed on Tuesday, February 7 by long-time friend Peter Lemongello Jr who said that the star had died at his home in Bowie, Maryland on January 31.

Lemongello said: “He was ageing, but he was active almost every weekend. Unfortunately, he went from being active to being at home and he started going downhill.”

Charlie Thomas, who was known for R&B hits like “There Goes My Baby” and “Under the Boardwalk” with the Drifters, has died at the age of 85.https://t.co/NtVh5PzMeK — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 7, 2023

The lead singer on hits including the 1961 hit “Sweets for my Sweet” and the 1962 hit “When My Little Girl Is Smiling”, Thomas had been a member of the group for more than 60 years.

A tenor, Thomas added his rich voice to such favourites as There Goes My Baby, Under The Boardwalk and Up on the Roof.

But despite the group´s popularity they only ever had one number hit, the all-time classic “Save the last dance for me.”

Watch Charlie Thomas perform with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame jam band.

Despite his age, Thomas toured with the group until the start of the pandemic which resulted in the closure of venues.

Thomas the Drifters singer, who has been fondly remembered online by fans and artists alike, is survived by his wife, Rita Thomas, his daughters, Crystal Thomas Wilson and Victoria Green, his sons, Charlie Jr., Michael Sidbury and Brian Godfrey, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

