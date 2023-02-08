By Anna Ellis • 08 February 2023 • 15:03

Estepona installs 23 defibrillators in public buildings and facilities throughout the city. Image: Egor_Kulinich / Shutterstock. com.

In the event that it is necessary to use the device, it will not replace the medical staff.

Rather, it will allow the person with a heart attack or heart problem to be cared for while a doctor and emergency services arrive on the scene, providing crucial assistance while waiting for the emergency services to arrive.

This distinction of cardio-safe space is awarded by the Andalusian Regional Ministry of Health and Families, following the recommendations of the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical and Coronary Care Medicine.

In addition, the municipality has a total of six mobile defibrillators, thee in Local Police vehicles and two in Civil Protection vehicles, as well as one exclusively designed to assist the town centre.

For the correct use of these devices, the Consistory has trained all the agents of the Local Police and Civil Protection. In addition, there are also employees responsible for the use of these devices in each municipal unit, in total around 200.

The City Council is also continuing to train all municipal staff in the use of these systems, which enable those affected to be stabilised while the medical teams arrive.

The Town Hall confirmed that it should be remembered that thanks to these devices and the rapid action of municipal staff and medical staff, the lives of a woman and a man who suffered heart attacks have already been saved.

