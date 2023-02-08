Former Austria International and Feyenoord star shot dead in café argument

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 February 2023 • 23:07

Volkan Kahraman - Image Fanreport

An argument in a Vienna café led to the shooting of the former Austria international and Feyenoord star Volkan Kahraman.

It is understood the 43-year-old former professional met a friend for a coffee but that an argument ensued resulting in Kahraman being shot in the head.

The Austrian News Agency said that the argument on Wednesday, February 8 ended when the shooter then committed suicide.

Although no motive for the shooting has been given bystanders suggest that “jealousy” may be involved describing the atmosphere as “heated.”

Karhaman, of Austrian Turkish descent, was born in Vienna and is considered one of the country´s all-time greats. Feyenoord signed the youngster in 1995 while still playing for Austria Wienm, with his first team debut coming just two years later.

He played three times for Austria before moving on to other Turkish and Austrian clubs in the twilight of his career.

With the shooter having committed suicide, the motive for shooting the former Austria International and Feyenoord dead will never be known.

