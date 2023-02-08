Former Ukrainian President Yushchenko convinced Russia killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski in 2010

By Chris King • 08 February 2023 • 0:59

Image of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko. Credit: Wikipedia - By Muumi - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=851855

Polish leader Lech Kaczynski was probably killed by Russia in 2010 claimed the former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko.

According to Viktor Yushchenko, the former President of Ukraine, Russia was probably responsible for the death of the Polish leader Lech Kaczynski. The President of Poland died in a plane crash in 2010 near the city of Smolensk in western Russia.

A total of 95 people perished in the ‘accident’, including Poland’s first lady. Members of the Polish parliament, ministers, and soldiers were also among the passengers who died. They were making the trip as part of the Polish delegation to celebrate the anniversary of the Soviet Union in 1940.

In an interview with Ukrainian news outlet Gordonua.com, Yushchenko told them that he was: “very convinced that the President of Poland Lech Kaczynski was assassinated by Russia in 2010”.

Lech Kaczynski was a very smart leader who was: “a proponent of the Polish role as the regional political leader, and an advocate for Ukraine that will make Europe accessible for Kyiv”, continued Viktor Yushchenko, as reported by news247gh.com.

“Many in PiS, including Jaroslaw Kaczynski, believe it was a plot by Russian President Vladimir Putin and then prime minister Donald Tusk, who later became European Council President, who had a difficult relationship with both Kaczynski brothers”, noted Euractiv.com. Most publications reporting on the crash at the time put the accident down to being the result of meer human negligence it added.

___________________________________________________________

