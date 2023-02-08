Huddersfield Town sack manager Mark Fotheringham as relegation looms

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 February 2023 • 22:26

Mark Fotheringham - Image Twitter Huddersfield Town FC

Huddersfield Town is looking for their third manager this year after they sacked Mark Fotheringham, with the side yet to win a game this year.

Yorkshire Live reported on Wednesday, February 8 that Fotheringham had been released with immediate effect bringing to a close a five-month spell at the John Smith´s Stadium.

It is understood that assistant Kenny Miller has also left leaving Narcis Pelach to take charge of Saturday’s game against Wigan Athletic, the second time he has done so this season. Earlier in the season he managed a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City during an earlier managerless period.

Fotheringham took over in September following a poor start to the season by his successor Danny Schofield.

Although any victory this year would´ve taken them out of the relegation zone, the side continues to concede soft goals. That combined with a less-than-dangerous attack, the side has found it difficult to get results.

Since taking charge in September the side under Fotheringham managed only 21 points in 20 games, only slightly better than Schofield who achieved four fewer points in as many games. That meant the side was always struggling to achieve the 50 points believed to be necessary to remain in the Championship.

The sacking of Huddersfield Town manager Mark Fotheringham is just the latest as failing clubs battle to recover their seasons.

