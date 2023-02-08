Hundreds of sea lions and thousands of birds reported dead after bird flu outbreak in Peru

By Imran Khan • 08 February 2023 • 12:24

Over 585 sea lions along with 55,000 wild birds have died in Peru after an outbreak of H5N1 bird flu

Authorities in Peru are shocked after discovering tens of thousands of wild birds dead across eight protected areas, after a major outbreak of bird flu.

Wildlife rangers working in seven protected marine areas also claimed that over 585 sea lions have been killed after they got infected with the same deadly virus.

Officials in Peru have now announced a “biological vigilance protocol”, following the confirmation of the H5N1 virus in the sea lions, after laboratory tests were conducted, as per France24.

People are being asked to stay away from sea lions and sea birds on the beaches by Peru’s National Forest and Wildlife Service (SERFOR), which has also urged them to keep their pets away from them.

The government in Peru had previously culled 37,000 birds on chicken farms, after another major outbreak of bird flu happened in December 2022.

As per experts, the culling of birds, that are infected, is a usual protocol that is used to control the outbreaks of the H5NI avian influenza.

Peru also issued a health alert for 180 days in November 2022, after three pelicans were found infected with the virus.

The increase in the cases of bird flu in the country is being blamed on migratory birds, which flew south from North America.

Both North and South America have been facing a severe outbreak of the avian influenza virus, while Europe has also been under the grip since 2021.

Aside from birds, the virus has been found in foxes and otters in the UK, a cat in France, as well as grizzly bears in the United States.

Experts believe that all the animals tested positive for the H5N1 virus after eating birds that were infected.

