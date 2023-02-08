By Imran Khan • 08 February 2023 • 7:32

LeBron James breaks record as the highest scorer in NBA history. Photo by Tinseltown Shutterstock.com

LA Lakers forward LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar´s record to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James has beaten the record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of 38,387 and has become the highest scorer in the history of the NBA.

James needed only 36 points to break the record, which he scored in the third quarter of a game against Oklahoma City Thunder at their home court. The crown burst out in support, as James took the historic shot and became a part of history during the game on Tuesday, February 7.

The last time this record was broken in April 5, 1984, when the former Lakers legend Abdul Jabbar beat the highest score made by Wilt Chamberlain.

The game was paused for some time, after James broke the record, as he addressed the crowd and said, “I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful, you guys are one of a kind”, as cited by Reuters.

He added, “To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as Kareem is unbelievable, it’s very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to The Captain.”

