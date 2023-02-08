By Matthew Roscoe • 08 February 2023 • 13:52

LPR Commander reportedly executed with gunshot to back of head. Image: NOELreports/Twitter

Igor Mangushev, the commander of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), has died, according to reports on Wednesday, February 8 which suggest that he had been executed with a gunshot to the back of his head.

The LPR Commander with the call sign “Bereg”, has died in hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the back of his head, which his wife believes was an execution shot, Russian media outlet Gazeta reported.

According to the news outlet, Mangushev had been shot in the back of the head from a short-barrelled weapon at close range on February 4.

He was rushed to a hospital in the city of Stakhanov in the Luhansk People’s Republic where he had been placed in a coma.

War correspondent Akim Apachev reported the death via the Russian state-owned media outlet RIA.

“He died. Yesterday I visited Igor together with his wife Tatiana in the hospital. Doctors said that Bereg is in an atonic coma. It’s the last stage of coma, they explained to me.”

“The bullet itself was lodged in the centre of the brain, having travelled a long way. As a result, a large swelling of the brain has formed.

“Bereg would have really wanted to survive, but there was no longer a chance,” Apachev said.

Apachev said that Mangushev never regained consciousness in the hospital.

He also said that “everything is clear” – “we know who did it.”

Igor Mangushev, the far-right Russian activist seen here making a speech with what he said was the skull of a Ukrainian soldier, has died after being shot in the head from close range, per state media. His wife claims he was murdered or possibly executed.https://t.co/dVyakpuqwD pic.twitter.com/005VzW8ClH — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 8, 2023

Previously, video footage had emerged of Mangushev holding up a skull of a Ukrainian soldier during a metal concert.

He reportedly said the Ukrainian now burns in hell.

Igor Mangushev, the Russian neo-Nazi who held up a skull of a Ukrainian soldier during a metal concert and said the Ukrainian now burns in hell, has himself been shot in the head behind the frontlines in Luhansk. He is in critical condition. Karma… pic.twitter.com/sgLVSar3A0 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 5, 2023

