Madonna hits back at ‘ageist’ critics following Grammys appearance in Los Angeles

By Simon Smedley • 08 February 2023 • 9:27

Pop superstar Madonna. Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock.com

Madonna slams critics following head-turning appearance at the Grammys

Pop superstar Madonna has aimed a swipe at “ageist” critics who seemingly appeared to take more notice of her appearance rather than her words at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5.

Madonna attended the star-studded event at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

She gave a speech and paid tribute to the likes of Sam Smith and Kim Petras for making history together with their wins.

However, the 64-year-old star later took to her Instagram feed to express her disappointment that her words were apparently not the centre of focus after a “long lens” camera captured “distorted” pictures of her face.

Madonna spoke out as she posted a video with Sam, which was captioned: “It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys.

“I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys – a history making moment.

“And on top of that she won a Grammy,” Madonna added, with a black heart emoji.

However, then came the response and the criticism of an unnamed press photographer.

She added: “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim, many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me, taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny.

“That permeates the world we live in.

“A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

Sam and Kim won the Grammy for best pop duo performance for their collaborative song, ‘Unholy’.

