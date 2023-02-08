By Anna Ellis • 08 February 2023 • 17:00

Mallorcan-based company Hotelbeds has seen significant rebound in demand since start of 2023. Image: Boyloso / Shutterstock.com

The company secured its best booking fortnight by revenue in its history, securing more reservations from January 9-22 than ever before.

During peak times, Hotelbeds recorded one booking per second.

Carlos Munoz Capllonch, Hotelbeds’ Chief Commercial Officer said: “January is often a popular holiday booking month as people return to work and book holidays to look forward to later in the year. The traffic we saw earlier this month, not only demonstrates the demand we have but also the robustness of our systems to work seamlessly and ensure smooth operations for our global clients.”

In addition to hotel bookings, Hotelbeds has also seen a significant increase in revenues in its other products this month, including car hire, transfers and attractions such as theme park tickets and other activities. The company’s ancillary services division is having its best-ever year so far with sales up 55 per cent versus 2019 driven by strong demand for theme parks, car rental and transfers.

