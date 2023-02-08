Manchester City legend Kompany hits back at charges against his old club

By Simon Smedley • 08 February 2023 • 10:12

Former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany. A.Ivanov_Football/Shutterstock.com

Club legend Kompany speaks out in support of Manchester City in the wake of Premier League investigation

Manchester City legend and former captain Vincent Kompany has spoken out about the charges against his former club, saying that he is “very sceptical’ about the Premier League move and has ‘rolled his eyes’ at the accusations levelled against Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions.

City have been charged by the Premier League with over 100 breaches of financial rules following a four-year investigation into the club’s finances.

It remains to be seen what punishment could be dished out to City should they be found guilty.

Points deductions have been mentioned, with titles being retrospectively stripped and even relegation also among the possibilities.

After arriving in 2008, ex-Belgian international Kompany played a key role for the club in their new-found success.

He went on to lead the club to four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

The vast majority of those successes are being probed, covering a period between 2009 and 2018.

When asked for his response to the charges, the now Burnley boss appeared far from convinced.

Speaking in his press conference after the Clarets’ FA Cup victory over Ipswich last night, Tuesday, February 7, Kompany said: “I look at it and sometimes roll my eyes a little bit.

“No doubt there’s a lot of righteousness in the world to come and tell you what you’ve done wrong, and then if everybody looks at themselves, I think the football industry in general is not one that can afford to point the finger too many times.

“I think all of you will have a little bit of a smile on your face to know what the football industry is about.

“I’m very sceptical when people start pointing fingers.

“Do the best for yourself and let’s try and improve all the time, but I’m a little bit sceptical when the fingers get pointed easily.”

City said in a statement on their website: “The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

“As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

