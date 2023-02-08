Monday strikes at 16 privatised air traffic control towers in Spain

By Linda Hall • 08 February 2023 • 13:19

CUATRO VIENTOS: One of 16 privatised control towers at Spanish airports Photo credit: CC/Felipealvarez

PERSONNEL at privatised air traffic control towers at 16 Spanish airports intend to continue stoppages each Monday throughout February.

The 162 employees work at airports in Alicante, Valencia, Ibiza, Sabadell, Vigo, Jerez, Sevilla, La Coruña, Madrid-Cuatro Vientos, La Palma, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Murcia, Castellon, Lleida and El Hierro.

In 2020 two companies, Ferronat and Saerco, paid the Spanish government €102 million to operate 12 of these airports for seven years.

The controllers decided to strike after negotiating the sector’s fourth collective bargaining agreement broke down in January.

The stoppages arrived at the same time as government plans to privatise the service at another seven control towers.

