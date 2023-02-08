By Chris King • 08 February 2023 • 2:24

Image of Moroccan Consulate in Madrid. Credit: Google maps - Emilio pp

A 41-year-old male doused his clothing in flammable liquid and set himself on fire outside the Moroccan Consulate in Madrid.

A 41-year-old man is in serious condition in a Madrid hospital after deliberately setting himself on fire in the Spanish capital on Tuesday, February 7. This was confirmed to Europa Press by sources from Madrid’s Municipal Police and Emergency Department.

The incident occurred between 12 and 12:30pm in front of the Consulate of the Kingdom of Morocco on Calle Serrano in Madrid and involved a male of Moroccan origin.

Several people who witnessed what happened placed calls to the 112 emergency number. They informed the operators that a man – in front of the aforementioned building – had taken a plastic container from his coat and sprayed the liquid it contained all over himself.

He proceeded to light himself with the flame of a cigarette lighter, clearly with the intention of burning himself alive. Bystanders rushed to his aid and ripped his burning clothes off in an effort to save him from burning. Another person grabbed a fire extinguisher and aimed it at the man, eventually extinguishing the flames.

The unidentified male was subsequently transferred to the city’s La Paz Hospital by members of the SAMUR-Civil Protection after they initially treated him at the scene. He is reported to have suffered burns on 40 per cent of his body, as reported by 20minutos.es.