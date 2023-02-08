Results announced from Europol’s Capture22 photo contest to capture police at work across the continent

By Betty Henderson • 08 February 2023 • 9:40

Europe’s central police agency, Europol holds a photograph contest each year aiming to capture the hard work of law enforcement agents across the continent. Photo credit: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

THE tireless work of law enforcement workers across Europe often goes unnoticed, but a new photo

contest aims to recognise this. Europol’s Capture22 photo competition winners were announced on

Friday, February 3 after months of deliberation by a jury.

Europol asks amateur photographers to contribute photographs that capture and illustrate the ways that

police forces keep European Union citizens safe everyday in the contest. The 2022 contest comprised three different categories: ‘Making Europe safer’; ‘Caring for the community’

and ‘On the road’.

Pedro Manuel Reis Valongo won the ‘Making Europe safer’ category with an image of a Portuguese

police officer at a train station, demonstrating the steadfast presence of police in public spaces.

Ricardo Rueda Fernandez won the ‘Caring for the community’ category with a heart-warming image of a

Spanish police officer helping a Moroccan citizen to the shore. A poignant image, it also highlights the

versatility of police work in the EU.

The final category, ‘On the road’ was won by Romanian photographer, Florin Jugravu, depicting a police

officer on duty in traffic in Bucharest. The photograph ‘encapsulates the frenetic nature of modern life

and the reliability of police’.

The winning entries will now go on exhibition in The Hague. The winning images can also be viewed

online: https://www.instagram.com/p/CoM78NVD1Zm/?hl=en