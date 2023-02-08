By Matthew Roscoe • 08 February 2023 • 10:54

Russia 'unlikely' to involve Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Ukraine invasion. Image: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to reports from Russia on Wednesday, February 8, Putin is unlikely to turn to its partners in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) for help with the invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the Russian Federation Council of Federation’s International Committee, said that unless a country in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation offers help itself, Russia is ‘unlikely’ to turn to the CSTO for assistance in Ukraine.

“We are not in favour of dragging our CSTO partners into the situation we are dealing with on Ukraine,” Dzhabarov said, as reported by RIA.

“This is our special operation if (only) someone wants to contribute.”

He added: “But I don’t think we will appeal to those countries, they are also under strong pressure.”

There are six members of the CSTO – Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

Last year, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko urged that the CSTO Collective Security Council not be used for domestic political problems.

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Belarus, who also urged the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to expand its cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Collective Security Council (CSTO), said that the CSTO members should not use the organisation to solve domestic political problems.

“If someone does not want to work, God be with him,” he said at the time.

“But we have to work with those who want to work in the CSTO and hammer once and for all this reinforced concrete stake or pole, around which we will all twist and turn and show the whole world that there is such a military and political organisation.”

He added: “This is the position of Belarus. We are in favour of it. But without any games and using the CSTO in the solution of some internal political problems. Everyone has them, but our CSTO was not created for this purpose.”

