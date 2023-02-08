Spain food shopping just got a little easier as supermarket Dia to offer home delivery through Just Eat

By Imran Khan • 08 February 2023 • 12:58

Grocery and convenience products from over 50 Dia outlets across Spain will be delivered at your doorstep by Just Eat

Dia supermarket in Spain has announced that the company has recently entered into a partnership with the food delivery brand Just Eat to start home delivery of groceries and other convenience products.

Customers will soon be able to receive their purchases from 50 Dia outlets at their doorsteps, as over 3 million customers of Just Eat will have access to this service within a few months.

According to Dia, the service will be available in Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, Sevella as well as in Malaga.

The news of this partnership was announced after Dia reported an increase of 6.3 percent in its profits from 2022, and posted a total gain of €5.3 billion.

Dia has also been making significant changes to its business in the past few years, with an aim to avoid losses, and has reported a sales growth of 11.6 percent during the last three months of 2022, in comparison with the sales in 2021.

This announcement comes at a time when the market for home deliveries in Spain has seen substantial growth in the past few years.

According to statistics by Just Eat, over 63 percent of the Spanish population used home delivery services in 2022.

