The Crypto News you’ve been waiting for! Big Eyes Coin code extended: LAUNCHBIGEYES200, with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu still standing tall

By EWN • 08 February 2023 • 11:45

Cryptocurrencies are making the headlines with their impressive bounce-back after a tough and turbulent 2022. The bearish year left many investors having to take several steps back from the crypto game, feeling nervous after FTX left its loyal users in disarray. Three cryptocurrencies currently proving themselves as sound investments are Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Big Eyes Coin.

Dogecoin: pioneered the Meme Coin revolution

Dogecoin (DOGE) began as a joke in 2013, using the image of a Shiba Inu, which at the time was circling the web as a meme, known as Doge. From there, history was made. Dogecoin pioneered the meme coin trend, despite the crypto beginning as a joke, Dogecoin was a success story in the making. The dog-themed coin started the trend for all meme coins that followed. Towards the end of its first month, Dogecoin was already picking up momentum at an incredible pace, gaining a 300% surge in its value across a period of 3 days. Dogecoin became even more successful during a crypto skyrocket at the start of 2018, with much of its success being pinned on Elon Musk, who took a keen interest in the dog-themed meme coin.

After tweets from Elon flooded the internet in early 2021, Dogecoin surged above 800% in only one day. Other celebrities spotted Dogecoin’s growing popularity and latched onto its success, further fuelling the Dogecoin success story. Although it has not yet been able to claw back to its record high, it still remains one of the most successful coins, sitting in the top 10 by market cap.

Shiba Inu: Grabbed the Dog-Themed baton from Dogecoin

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a decentralised cryptocurrency developed on the Ethereum blockchain. Similar to Dogecoin, it is a meme-inspired token that faced popularity upon market entry. Currently, it has a market capitalisation of over $1.2 billion and is ranked among the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation. The token has had a turbulent price history, with its value increasing in the first 2021 quarter by over 6000%.

Big Eyes Coin: Popular Launch Code Extended!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin exciting investors with its historic presale, garnering a massive $23.5 million. It is an ERC20 token supported by the Ethereum network. Big Eyes Coin is committed to ocean preservation, setting aside a charity wallet containing 5% of all tokens. The cat-themed coin will donate to ocean sanctuaries to help put a stop to the damage done to marine life in the oceans caused by oil spills, plastic pollution, and overfishing. Big Eyes Coin makes numerous donations to charities, including contributions to The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation and The Sea Shepherd. Big Eyes Coin is impressing investors all around with its environmentally conscious attitude and impressive values.

With its ongoing presale being such a success, Big Eyes Coin is the current coin-of-choice crypto for investors. Its 200% launch bonus offer has been extended and the news is exciting investors galore. This is the last code ever to be given to Big Eyes Coin users. The offer entitles you to a 200% bonus on your purchase, by simply using the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200. This unmissable offer has been extended to 20 February at 11:59.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

