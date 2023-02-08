Three contingents of the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Malaga to help in Turkey

By Anna Ellis • 08 February 2023 • 14:21

Firefighters heading to Turkey. Image: Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de la Diputacion de Malaga / Facebook.

They departed Spain on Monday, February 6.

They plan to help with the rescue work after the earthquake that occurred in the southeast of the country and northern Syria, where the number of victims exceeds 3,400 people.

The first team, consisting of three firefighters from the Estepona and Ronda fire stations with four dogs, left on Monday afternoon for Istanbul, where they took another flight to Adana to continue another 800 kilometres to ground zero, they arrived on Tuesday night.

The other two teams left on Tuesday, February 7, with the remaining five firefighters from the Coin, Manilva and Alhaurin de la Torre fire stations. As well as dogs, they are travelling with sound equipment and tools for clearing debris and demolition.

Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium (CPB) spokesman, Manuel Marmolejo, explained that the first three days “are fundamental for the rescue of victims”.

The provincial institution also stressed in a statement that the firefighters of the Malaga Provincial Consortium “are doing their utmost in this way” to help the victims of the earthquake.

