By Anna Ellis • 08 February 2023 • 14:53

Torremolinos expecting more than 300 judo competitors on Saturday, February 11. Image: Master1305 / Shutterstock.com.

The competition will also be attended by a large number of parents and family members.

The Palacio San Miguel will host the Andalusian Judo tournament that will bring together the most promising judo players in Andalusia.

The children’s category, boys and girls born in 2009 and 2010 will be the first to compete, starting at 11:00.AM, with bouts lasting three minutes. 156 competitors will be present in Torremolinos.

In the afternoon, from 3:00.PM, the cadet category competition will take place, with the presence of judokas born in 2006, 2007 and 2008, with bouts lasting four minutes. A total of 182 cadets will compete.

In addition, reference should be made to the participation of Carlos Romero in the European Cadet Championships to be held this weekend in Fuengirola, where the athlete from Club Judo Torremolinos will participate in the category of -90 kilos with the best judoka on the continent.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.