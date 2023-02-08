By Matthew Roscoe • 08 February 2023 • 11:44

Ukrainian troops reportedly forced to withdraw from Kupyansk. Image: makalex69/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN media outlets are reporting on Wednesday, February 8 that Ukrainian forces have been forced to withdraw from Kupyansk and have retreated to the city of Kharkiv, the second-largest city and municipality in Ukraine.

Russian state-controlled news outlet TASS reported that its sources had informed them that the “headquarters of the 14th Independent Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and units of the Kraken battalion” had left the outskirts of the town of Ukraine’s Kupyansk and fallen back to the city of Kharkiv.

“Ukrainian forces and their families are being evacuated from Kupyansk to Kharkiv. Also, the occupation administration and other services are removing official documents and archives,” a source from within the country’s police force reportedly told TASS.

However, the deputy head of the Kupyansk district’s state administration, Andriy Kanashevych, called the reports “an information attack”.

Earlier, it was reported that northeastern Kharkiv and southern Zaporizhzhia regions were expected to be targeted by Russia.

“Attempts at an offensive in either the Kharkiv or Zaporizhzhia direction will of course be made,”, he said, adding “How successful they’ll be will depend on us,” Ukraine’s national security chief Oleksiy Danilov said.

A statement made by the Ukrainian armed forces also said that over 30 towns and villages in the region of Kharkiv, along with 20 communities in Zaporizhzhia came under intense fire.

Russia says its forces attacked Ukrainian military targets on multiple fronts including Donetsk and Kupyansk. Ukraine says its troops attacked Russian air-defense positions and downed a SU-25 fighter jet. #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/lL4q3kTeVG — CGTN Global Watch (@GlobalWatchCGTN) February 8, 2023

The news that Ukraine is coming under pressure from Russian troops near Kharkiv comes months after Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated five Russian-controlled settlements around the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

On October 3, the Russian-controlled settlements of Nyzhe Zolone, Pidlyman, Nyznya Zhuravka, Borova and Shyikivka in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine were liberated.

Following the liberation of the five Russian-controlled settlements around the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian troops then took Kharkiv from Russian forces.

