By Anna Ellis • 08 February 2023 • 14:43

University of Malaga immersed in the study and analysis of tourism in Mijas. Image: DeltaOFF / Shutterstock.com.

This comes in readiness for the renewal of the ‘Strategic Plan for Tourism in Mijas’ covering the period from 2023 to 2027.

The university has drawn up a guide for the promotion of the destination of the coastal town, managing its offer and defining ways of financing and projecting products and promotions that, in the case of Mijas, added to the three main sectors (sun and beach, Mediterranean white village and golf).

There are also four other potential segments (gastronomy, crafts, nature and sport) that the department has been exploiting over the years.

The tourism plan that began in 2018 is now coming to an end and has produced important results over the years, but, as Mijas Mayor, Jose Carlos Martin, pointed out, “it needs to be updated to put into context its lines of action for the coming years.”

“The world situation has changed after the arrival of the Covid pandemic and the priorities are now different or, at least, are more nuanced.”

Even so, the municipality was able to adapt to these complicated circumstances and was a pioneer at a national level in terms of health because, in the words of the mayor, “it quickly and effectively implemented all possible health measures to combat the coronavirus and make Mijas a totally safe destination”.

