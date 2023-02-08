By Chris King • 08 February 2023 • 3:37

Image of a Guardia Civil officer and vehicle. Credit: Guardia Civil

Forensic tests have concluded that a human skull that was found in the Siera de Mijas region of Malaga could have been there for five or 10 years.

Wednesday, February 8 at 03:40am

Forensic tests carried out on a human skull discovered in the Sierra de Mijas region last January 20, showed that it could have been in the place where it was found for between five and ten years.

This information was revealed to laopiniondemalaga.es by judicial sources on Tuesday, February 7. The tests concluded that it was the skull of a male, who is yet to be identified. A further investigation is underway by the Guardia Civil to try and determine the identity of the person.

Friday, January 20 at6:48pm

Officers from the Judicial Police group of the Guardia Civil are today, Friday, January 20, investigating after the discovery of a human skull. The bone remains were found in the Sierra de Mijas region of Malaga.

Sources close to the case informed EFE that initial reports suggest the skull is that of an adult male. It was located near a residential area. After a search of the immediate vicinity was conducted, no further remains were discovered.

The investigation – coordinated by Fuengirola’s Investigating Court No1 in Malaga province – will now focus on determining to whom the skull belongs. A search will continue for the rest of the body and to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of that person.