By Chris King • 08 February 2023 • 3:37
Image of a Guardia Civil officer and vehicle.
Credit: Guardia Civil
Wednesday, February 8 at 03:40am
Forensic tests carried out on a human skull discovered in the Sierra de Mijas region last January 20, showed that it could have been in the place where it was found for between five and ten years.
This information was revealed to laopiniondemalaga.es by judicial sources on Tuesday, February 7. The tests concluded that it was the skull of a male, who is yet to be identified. A further investigation is underway by the Guardia Civil to try and determine the identity of the person.
Friday, January 20 at6:48pm
Officers from the Judicial Police group of the Guardia Civil are today, Friday, January 20, investigating after the discovery of a human skull. The bone remains were found in the Sierra de Mijas region of Malaga.
Sources close to the case informed EFE that initial reports suggest the skull is that of an adult male. It was located near a residential area. After a search of the immediate vicinity was conducted, no further remains were discovered.
The investigation – coordinated by Fuengirola’s Investigating Court No1 in Malaga province – will now focus on determining to whom the skull belongs. A search will continue for the rest of the body and to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of that person.
A member of the public found the skull while hiking in the area. It has since been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga where the relevant forensic tests will be carried out.
It is hoped that these tests will help to confirm whether it is indeed a male and will shed light on whether the small fracture in the skull is the result of being hit with some type of object or due to a fortuitous accident, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
