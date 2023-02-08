Villa For Sale in Benalmadena Pueblo -€ 1,499,000

By Euro Weekly News Media • 08 February 2023 • 12:10

Image: Overseas Dreams

Location, Location – Stunning completely refurbished 5 bed, 5 bath luxury villa with extra apartment, double garage & spectacular panoramic sea views. Only 7 mins walk to the heart of Benalmadena Pueblo (village) shops, bars & restaurants. (JUST REDUCED BY 300K)

There are few properties for sale of this size and quality in the popular Benalmadena area, however, this property is not just about its amazing looks and features. What makes this property so special is its location, convenience & lifestyle that it offers the owner. The convenience of being able to walk to the village shops, bars, great restaurants, beauticians, hairdressers, chemist, dentist, supermarket, bakers, butchers, fresh fruit & veg shop, florist, vets, stationers, banks, local police station, town hall, fabulous village school, taxi rank, nearby bus stop to beaches and world class yacht Marina, that make it so special. What more could you want on your doorstep !!

VILLA:

This stunning 5 bed, 5 bath villa for sale in Benalmadena Pueblo also offers a separate self contained 1 bed apartment and has been fully refurbished to a very high standard throughout. The villa offers a large lounge / diner with modern box coving, concealed lighting and spotlights. This lovely living area offers lots of natural light from 3 sets of large patio doors which lead onto the outside entertaining / swimming pool level. Modern open plan white high gloss fitted kitchen with both base and full height cupboards incorporating luxury Bosch appliances, including; 2 x ovens, microwave and coffee machine. Dark granite luxury work top and splash backs with fitted sink, large Bosch gas hob & hood. Window overlooking pool / sea and modern box coving with concealed lighting and spotlights. Cloakroom / w.c and stairs to first floor landing.

Impressive first floor landing leading onto all 5 bedrooms, large double doors to outside lounge area / gardens and wide panoramic window offering beautiful sea views. Impressive Master bedroom, with large walk in wardrobe and patio doors leading to a grand terrace offering beautiful panoramic sea views. The Master also has a large ensuite with bath and large walk in shower / wet room. There are 4 more double bedrooms with modern boxed coving concealed lighting and / or spotlights. Every bedroom has its own ensuite shower-room. The property also benefits from quality double glazed windows / doors, air conditioning and stunning panoramic sea views.

GROUNDS:

This stunning villa has lots of great outside entertaining areas including a beautiful main terrace from the lounge with heated swimming pool, entertaining area, separate covered modern kitchen and toilet. A further large family entertaining terrace / patio garden to the side. There is also a covered lounge area, sunny chill area and large roof solarium currently housing large jacuzzi. All have fabulous sea views.

Garage with parking for two cars and further gated off street parking for more than one car.

SEPARATE APARTMENT:

Lovely bright self contained apartment with 3 windows in the lounge / dining room with modern luxury open plan kitchen, separate bedroom with window and ensuite shower-room. There is a separate terrace area to the front of the apartment.

LOCATION:

Set within 7 minutes walk to the centre of the very popular & beautiful white village of Benalmadena Pueblo. This fabulous area offers a mixture of quaint Spanish village life and all the facilities of a modern working village. The nearby Benalmadena Costa is the coast’s largest resort town with fabulous parks, promenade and (award winning) world class yacht marina. Benalmadena is very popular due to it offering easy access to the entire coast, good local public & private schools, more attractions than any other part of the coast and only being a quick 12-15 minute drive / taxi from Malaga airport.

THE VENDOR HAS INFORMED US THAT:

Community Charges are approx €0 per month.

IBI (Council Tax) is: approx €1800 per year.

BASURA (Rubbish Bill) is approx €300 per year.

EEC (Energy Efficiency Certificate) RATED (Awaiting)

This is a stunning villa for sale in a top location of Benalmadena Pueblo and at this massively reduced price, it should sell very quickly. So contact us now to reserve or view.

