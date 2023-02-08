WATCH: Leopard wreaks havoc in packed courtroom leaving several injured  

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 February 2023 • 21:15

A packed courtroom saw a number of people injured after a leopard managed to enter the facility wreaking havoc before being captured.

According to footage on Twitter, the leopard managed to enter the Uttar Pradesh courtroom on Wednesday, February 8.

The Ghaziabad District court was thrown into chaos as witnesses filmed the animal prowling the premises and attacking anyone in its path (some wags have suggested lawyers).

Those attending court fled the scene taking the wounded with them, some of whom had deep bite marks and others deep cuts from the animal’s sharp claws.



Animal services were quick on the scene but it took them nearly four hours to capture the animal and remove it from the premises.

Now, a leopard in Ghaziabad court complex! God!! 🐆🐆 pic.twitter.com/x0NKurRH8q — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) February 8, 2023

Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastav told India Today: “Around six people have sustained injuries after being attacked by the animal, which is still on the court premises.”

According to the newspaper, three of those injured had to be taken to hospital.

Leopard attacks are common in the area with the Indian Forest Service, a government service which includes wildlife preservation, working to both protect residents but also to preserve the species. They are said to be looking after the leopard, which will be relocated to a wildlife reserve.

With pressure on resources and space, leopards regularly come into contact with humans although there are few reports of one wreaking havoc in a packed courtroom.

