By Matthew Roscoe • 08 February 2023 • 12:08

Woman in serious condition after being stabbed in Spain's Valencia. Image: steved_np3/Shutterstock.com

A WOMAN was rushed to hospital in Valencia after being stabbed during the early hours of Wednesday, February 8.

A woman was reportedly stabbed at least twice, once in the chest and once in the abdomen during the horrifying incident in Valencia.

According to early reports, the woman was stabbed at around 3 am by a man she lived with.

Another couple who shared the house with the woman and the man called for the emergency services after they heard the woman screaming from her bedroom.

Paramedics arrived onsite and treated the woman, who had suffered heavy bleeding, before she was rushed to La Fe hospital in Valencia.

Once at the hospital, the woman, who has yet to be identified, underwent surgery and is now in a stable but serious condition, as reported by Levante-EMV.

A source told the Spanish news outlet that doctors at La Fe had to remove part of the blade during surgery as the weapon reportedly broke off during the attack.

The man was arrested by Spain’s National Police.

The news that another woman has been stabbed in Spain comes after a 34-year-old woman, believed to have been nine months pregnant, was allegedly killed by her ex-partner in Toledo’s Escalona (Madrid) on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Officers from Spain’s Guardia Civil arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with the murder.

