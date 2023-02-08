By Anna Ellis • 08 February 2023 • 16:22

Zero-emission ferries, cruises and cargo ships will set sail in UK waters within 2 years. Image: StockStudio Aerials / Shutterstock.com.

This is expected to create thousands of new jobs thanks to a £77 million UK government investment in clean maritime technology.

This is the first time in UK history the government is intervening to specifically target this level of funding on green maritime tech which is already well developed. The funding will take the tech from the factory to the sea, identifying which projects will have a long-term impact in reducing emissions.

Successful projects must show they could use this money to work with major UK ports and operators to launch a zero-emission vessel by 2025 at the latest.

Examples of such technology include battery electric vessels, shoreside electrical power, ships running on low-carbon fuels like hydrogen or ammonia, and wind-assisted ferries.

Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, said: “When it comes to tackling climate change, we are taking action on all transport modes, which is why we’re making sure our world-leading maritime sector has a greener future.”

“This multi-million-pound investment will help the latest tech ideas become reality and ensure UK waters will play host to green cargo ships, ferries and cruises in the next few years.”

He added: “Our funding will support a cleaner freight system, a more environmentally friendly tourism industry, and a net-zero maritime sector.”

