Alicante is set to hold its Half-Marathon and 10K on Sunday, February 19

With 2,500 participants covering 37 different nationalities expected to take part, the two distances of the course are approved and controlled by the judges of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation, so all the marks achieved will be official.

At the moment, international participation is led by athletes from the United Kingdom, followed by France, Poland and the United States.

This year the number of prizes has increased and the total amount in prizes amounts to €1,500.

To make an application to take part head to www.aguasdealicante.es/registro before Sunday, February 12.

All participants will receive an official and sustainable t-shirt as a gift, with the design of the Esplanade, which is made from 50% recycled plastic fibres from bottles.

Also, everyone who reaches the finish line will receive an official medal with the image of the Plaza de Toros, following the series of emblematic buildings of the city of Alicante.

The start will be at 9:30.AM with the Alicante anthem as the starting gun.