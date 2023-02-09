Almeria to host the Spain-Switzerland sub-21 match on Friday, March 24

On Friday, March 24, Almeria’s team led by Santi Denia will face Switzerland at the Power Horse Stadium-Stadium of the Mediterranean Games.

It will be a special match for Santi Denia. The coach from La Mancha takes over from Luis de la Fuente, the current absolute national coach and will make his debut in this match at the helm of the Spanish under-21 team.

The match against Switzerland will serve as preparation for the European Championship of the category, which will be held in Georgia and Romania in the coming months of June and July. From all the institutions involved, the enthusiasm with which Almería will receive this match of the U-21 Selection stands out.

It is the second time that the national team will play in that stadium and the fourth time that it will visit the city of Almeria.