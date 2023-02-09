By Anna Ellis • 09 February 2023 • 13:47
Almeria to host the Spain-Switzerland sub-21 match on Friday, March 24. Image: alphaspirit.it / Shutterstock.com.
On Friday, March 24, Almeria’s team led by Santi Denia will face Switzerland at the Power Horse Stadium-Stadium of the Mediterranean Games.
It will be a special match for Santi Denia. The coach from La Mancha takes over from Luis de la Fuente, the current absolute national coach and will make his debut in this match at the helm of the Spanish under-21 team.
The match against Switzerland will serve as preparation for the European Championship of the category, which will be held in Georgia and Romania in the coming months of June and July. From all the institutions involved, the enthusiasm with which Almería will receive this match of the U-21 Selection stands out.
It is the second time that the national team will play in that stadium and the fourth time that it will visit the city of Almeria.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.