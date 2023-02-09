‘Police to seize Andrew Tate’s £4.8 million Bugatti’ after influencer boasted about having 33 cars

By Matthew Roscoe • 09 February 2023 • 13:34

Locked up Andrew Tate could have Bugatti supercar seized and sold. Image: cobratate/Twitter

ANDREW TATE, the social media influencer accused of human trafficking, could have his prized £4.8 million Bugatti seized and sold by Romanian authorities if he is convicted of his alleged crimes.

According to reports on Thursday, February 9, self-proclaimed billionaire Andrew ‘Top G’ Tate could well see his Bugatti supercar – which he infamously used to taunt Greta Thunberg with before his arrest – seized and sold.

Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022

The former kickboxer, who is being held on suspicion of creating “an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing, and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content”, has already had several expensive luxury vehicles seized by police in Romania, however, his supercar in Dubai is reportedly next on the authorities list.

A report from Romanian publication Gandul has suggested that officials from Romania have been in touch with their United Arab Emirates counterparts about the possibility of seizing the luxury sports car and shipping it to Romania.

This is part of an ongoing process by Romanian officials to seize assets from the Tate brothers.

Andrew is currently locked up in the country alongside his brother Tristan.

Andrew claims to be worth more than $300 million.

Assets belonging to the brothers are reportedly being seized in the UK, USA, and Ireland, the news outlet noted.

Aside from his £6 million car collection, the former Big Brother star and his brother own several properties, a collection of luxury watches and other expensive goods.

Once Romanian officials have their hands on the goods, if the brothers are charged with the crimes they are accused of, then the country’s authorities will be able to sell the assets to pay for any financial damages or charges incurred by the Tate brothers.

Interestingly, the news comes after the influencer recently said that he was going to set up a $100 million charity to assist falsely accused men.

