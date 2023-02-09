Antonio Banderas’ new restaurant to transform Malaga´s port into Costa del Sol´s new Golden Mile

By Imran Khan • 09 February 2023 • 17:23

Antonio Banderas’ new restaurant to transform Malaga´s port into Costa del Sol´s Golden Mile Photo by Vahan Stepanyan Shutterstock.com

Spanish film star Antonio Banderas will be launching a new restaurant at Malaga´s port

Antonio Banderas’ restaurant from the Tercer Acto group, aims to transform the promenade in Malaga port into the Costa del Sol’s new Golden Mile.

The work on the restaurant started two months ago and now all eyes are on the spring of 2023 during easter when the official launch date has been scheduled.

“We offer things that we are not used to seeing,” said Pablo González, head of the Tercer Acto group, as per El Español.

The restaurant will be opening on the port promenade and will be serving cocktails as well as international food.

Built just over a decade ago, the port promenade allowed the rediscovery of a new environment in the city, that with time has become an integral part of the Costa del Sol´s gastronomic scene.

Now with the opening of the new culinary spots, including the restaurant by Banderas, along with another by Trocadero, this area will be completely transformed into one of the best places to go out in Costa del Sol.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.