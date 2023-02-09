Avalanche and Cardano to explode in 2023? Big Eyes Coin booms with $24M pre-sale

By EWN • 09 February 2023 • 14:59

Cryptos like Big Eyes Coin, Avalanche, and Cardano have taken the crypto market by storm, outperforming all expectations and showing potential in comparison to their rivals and the overall market downtrends. Big Eyes Coin, the latest cat-themed meme coin, has taken the market by its reins with their $24 million+ presale. Experts say this is the biggest presale in the last two years, and it’s still going strong, en route to exploding in 2023. Similar is the case with Avalanche and Cardano.

Big Eyes Coin go big with $24.3m+ pre-sale

Big Eyes Coin is a proof-of-stake crypto, based on the Ethereum network, that provides numerous features and functionalities to its cat-crazy community. This cat-themed meme coin is completely community-led and offers ultimate experience and complete transparency to its investors, so that it can be indulged in the project from the get-go like no other crypto.

Apart from providing excellent utilities and use cases, Big Eyes Coin is also adamant on making Earth a better place to live in. 5% of the total supply of Big Eyes Coin will be donated to organisations and charities all over the world to promote sustainability and implement eco-friendly protections and measures, the likes of Orca Network and Seashepherd.

Engulf in the Avalanche Storm

Developed at Cornell University in 2020, Avalanche (AVAX) is a layer-1 blockchain platform that utilises the open-source proof-of-stake functionality to provide scalability, security, and decentralisation. This decentralised platform incorporates smart contracts, similar to Ethereum, to facilitate a variety of dApps (decentralised apps) and blockchain projects. Avalanche is considered as one of the numerous competitors of Ethereum, and this blockchain enables lightning-fast transaction speeds without compromising the platform’s scalability or services.

Over the past week, Avalanche has shown impressive performance and gained value by almost 19%. Entering 2023 with a value of $10.7, AVAX, the native currency of Avalanche, is above the $20-mark as we enter the second week of February, clear indications of a bullish trend.

The best time to invest in AVAX would be now, as this multi-chain blockchain is rocketing in the crypto market and has gained 64% of value over the past 30 days.

Can Cardano be the next Crypto Giant?

Cardano (ADA) is the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the world with a market capitalisation of $13,798,653,540 as we enter the second week of February. This smart contract blockchain was created by former Ethereum developer, Charles Hoskinson, and was officially launched in 2017. However, the project has taken a subtle approach and is still under development, analysing and perfecting each step of their platform to confirm the efficiency and safety. Cardano uses a proof-of-stake mechanism and uses ADA crypto as its native cryptocurrency.

Post-crypto winter, Cardano has outperformed its rivals, showcasing a subtle yet constant growth and gaining a lot of attention from investors and traders. At the time of writing this article, ADA has a value of almost $0.4 and an uptrend of 22% over the past 30 days.

Investors and traders of the world are slowly but surely regaining confidence in crypto, as is portrayed by the trading in the crypto market. The right time to invest in a project like Cardano is now while it’s regaining its lost value and improving every day.

With an astounding presale of $24.3 million, Big Eyes Coin has already set the bar high with the biggest presale in the last two years. Invest in this successful crypto today and avail an additional 200% on your purchases by using the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200. Hurry, because this offer won’t paw-se for no one and ends on February 20.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido