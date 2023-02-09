Benidorm hosts drone flight tests for use in transport within European DELOREAN project

Benidorm’s Councillor for Citizen Security, Lorenzo Martinez, confirmed: “We are entering a new phase of the project, complementary to the one that was already tested in our Urban Lab in April 2021.”

The Councillor specified that “Benidorm, due to the high concentration of tall buildings that cause interference and errors in the reception of signals from positioning satellites, is ideal for testing the technology that is intended to be used in the immediate future for flights of drones that will allow the delivery of goods and the transport of people.”

DELOREAN is a project funded by the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) which aims at promoting the use of EGNOS and Galileo in the RPAS sector by providing more accurate positioning and enabling safer RPAS operations in challenging urban scenarios such as the city of Benidorm.