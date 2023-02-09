Bill Anderson Expat Radio: Interview with Stuart Ashing Hypnotist

By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 February 2023 • 9:18

Image: Bill Anderson

Stuart Ashing -The Flying Hypnotist originates from Northumberland and moved to Spain in 2005, initially to the Coast, and then a little further inland to Alhaurin el Grande.

A fascination with reading introduced him to the concept of hypnotism. Initially, he applied this to himself to help him break with the social conditioning and expectations. After seeing stage hypnotist Tony Sands in person whose powerful personality and charisma made an impression on him and he decided that this may be the kind of world he would like to inhabit. He eventually moved into the field of comedy hypnosis and travelled around the UK doing stage shows. Having broken away from the traditional commercial way of life, he found himself earning good money “for very little work”. When he first moved to Spain he continued doing stage hypnotism. At a personal level, his quest for inner peace was discovered though meditation even when not in the relaxed hypnotic state.

On speaking about hypnotism, Stuart explains that many people spend most of their lives in a kind of trance brought about by habitual programming and patterned thinking. On arriving in Spain he decided that the possibilities of earning his living with his show were limited, Stuart decided to shift his focus from comedy hypnotism to therapeutic hypnotism and he trained as an NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) practitioner. He describes NLP as hypnosis without the eyes closed allowing people to make substantial changes in their lives and their thinking. It also works well on phobias and breaking the fear response based on past experiences. Stuart can be contacted via his website: https://www.stuartashing.com or via https://www.luxtherapyclinic.com/

