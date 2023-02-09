Revised pay offer from Welsh Government sees teachers in Wales call off strike action

Kevin Courtney, the NEU joint general secretary, explained that they had been involved in a “series of discussions in Wales where the focus has been on resolving the dispute”. As a result of today’s agreement, teachers will receive a one-off payment of 1.5 per cent of their salaries, along with a 1.5 per cent pay rise.

“Whilst the offer remains significantly below our members’ demands and does not begin to address the real terms cuts visited upon teachers since 2010, the union will consult with our branches and workplace representatives to secure the views of members in Wales”, he continued.

Mr Courtney added: “In the meantime, next Tuesday’s strike action will be postponed until 2 March. Meanwhile, we will continue to press for a fully consolidated award and to seek an offer in respect of support staff members, who have also provided a clear mandate for action”.

“Discussions over recent weeks have been productive, where we have made good progress on issues such as reducing staff workload and supporting wellbeing. I would like to thank everyone who has participated in these constructive negotiations”, responded the Senedd minister for education, Jeremy Miles.

The decision not to proceed with strike action next week is good news for pupils, parents, carers and staff. I welcome that NEU and NAHT will take the new pay offer to their members and representatives. Diolch to everyone who's participated in these constructive negotiations. — Jeremy Miles (@Addysg_Cymraeg) February 9, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.