BREAKING: Shoppers evacuated as IKEA store is locked down

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 February 2023 • 22:18

The IKEA store in Ashton-under-Lyne outside Manchester is under lockdown with customers being told to leave immediately.

According to the Manchester Evening News on Thursday, February 9, IKEA staff announced over the public address system that everyone was to leave the store immediately and quickly.

Posts on social media suggest that the store is still locked down although the reason for the closure is not known.

At least one witness has said: “We were already leaving as the announcement started and the security guy came running down the stairs and seemed so panicked telling us to leave immediately.”

They added that the alarms were going off but there was no indication of the issue with no emergency services said to be on the scene.

More information and updates to follow.

