BREAKING: Sports fans mourn death of Welsh rugby legend at the age of 81

Sports fans mourn death of Welsh rugby legend at the age of 81

Tony ‘Charlie’ Faulkner, the Pontypool and Wales rugby legend passed away aged 81.

Tony ‘Charlie’ Faulkner, the Pontypool and Wales rugby star has passed away today, Thursday, February 9, at the age of 81. He played as a prop forward for the legendary 1970s Welsh club side and was capped 19 times by his country.

Faulkner debuted in 1975 as Wales defeated France 25-10, He was a part of the formidable Welsh frontline that also starred his Ponty teammates, Bobby Windsor and Graham Price.

Pontypool RFC tweeted: “It with huge sadness that Pontypool RFC has learned of the passing of one of its true greats, Anthony George ‘Charlie’ Faulkner, aged 81. Charlie joined Pontypool from Cross Keys in September 1972 and went on to make 210 Pooler appearances, scoring 12 tries”.

“He also played for the Barbarians and, in January 1975, made history with his fellow Pontypool front row colleagues, hooker Bobby Windsor and tight head prop Graham Price to be the first club front row to be selected for Wales against France in Paris”, they continued.

They added: “Together, the Pontypool Front Row played 19 times for their country between 1975 and 1979 and Charlie scored a try against Ireland in 1975. During their stay in the Welsh team, Wales won the Grand Slam twice and the Triple Crown three times”.

𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗬 𝗚𝗘𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗘 ‘𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗜𝗘’ 𝗙𝗔𝗨𝗟𝗞𝗡𝗘𝗥 It with huge sadness that Pontypool RFC has learned of the passing of one of its true greats, Anthony George ‘Charlie’ Faulkner, aged 81.

Charlie joined Pontypool from Cross Keys in September 1972 and went on to… pic.twitter.com/Byh9SBziMi — Pontypool RFC (@PontypoolRFC) February 9, 2023

