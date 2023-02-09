By Simon Smedley • 09 February 2023 • 10:35

Controversial member of the Spanish royal family, Froilan, claims he's 'Spain's Prince Harry'﻿. Image: Wikimedia/PPComunidaddeMadrid

THE controversial nephew of Spanish King Felipe VI, Felipe Juan Froilan de Marichalar y Borbon, reportedly ‘feels like the Prince Harry of the Spanish crown’ following recent negative press. In the last year, the young royal has been linked to a large brawl and a car accident.

According to Onda Cero, the son of the Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar believes the press is persecuting him and that many media associate him with all kinds of scandals just to get headlines.

In December last year, the 24-year-old nephew of the emeritus King was implicated by local police after a large fight broke out in a Madrid nightclub.

According to the Spanish online daily El Confidencial at the time, the national police said that they were investigating a case related to the alleged involvement of Froilán in a brawl that included 30 people, with some carrying knives.

Earlier this week, Froilan, who is allegedly ‘partying after partying’, was identified by the Madrid Municipal Police in the eviction of an illegal ‘after party’ due to excess capacity where various narcotic substances were discovered.

After these last two controversies, a ‘new system’ to try to control Felipe VI’s nephew has apparently been introduced.

Froilán now has ‘fixed and intense counter-surveillance’ and ‘permanent geolocation’ devices, to have movements fully recorded.

Froilán is the grandson of Juan Carlos I, who ruled Spain from 1975 until 2014.

He is presently fourth in line to the Spanish throne and has been subject to several more scandals over the years.

Other reports regarding Felipe Juan Froilan de Marichalar y Borbon suggest that he and his sister, Victoria Federica de Marichalar y Borbón, hit multiple parked cars in Madrid in the early hours of the morning last April.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.