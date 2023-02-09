WATCH: EasyJet passenger takes THIS dramatic action to avoid paying hand luggage fees

By Imran Khan • 09 February 2023 • 11:09

EasyJet passenger takes this dramatic action to avoid paying hand luggage fees Image: Screenshot TikTok @fxny_stn

A passenger travelling in EasyJet was filmed breaking his suitcase to avoid paying the fee for excess baggage

An EasyJet passenger travelling from Edinburgh airport was filmed ripping the wheels of his suitcase after he was able to fit his hand baggage in the airline’s frame for measuring luggage.

According to the rules by EasyJet, passengers can only carry cabin baggage on board the flight for free, if it has a maximum size of 45cm x 36cm x 20cm.

But a video by a TikTok user @fxny_stn’s shows that the passenger who did not want to pay the extra was seen wrestling with his suitcase, as he decided to take matters into his own hands while continuing to refuse to pay for excess baggage.

The video which has over four million views shows the passenger jumping on the suitcase, after realizing that it will not fit in the frame for measuring the size of the luggage.

He then removes part of the suitcase to try again, but it still was too big to fit, and starts to remove its wheels.

The passenger then starts the wrestle with the bag again as he tries to remove the handles, in another attempt to make it fit.

Then after successfully removing the handle, he tries one last time to put the suitcase inside the frame, and it finally fits.

The crowd starts to applaud, as he enters the section to board his flight, holding the red suitcase in his hands.

